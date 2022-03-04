The reunion special of Love is Blind season two is finally here. Last week, fans of the reality dating series watched as two couples said “I do” at their weddings, while others were rejected at the altar.

The special, which premiered on Friday 4 March on Netflix, picks up almost a year after the taping of the finale. It’s safe to say, for this cast, time doesn’t heal all wounds.

The social experiment involves 30 single individuals going on several blind dates in the hopes of finding a lasting love connection, all without seeing each other in person. The couples are tasked with getting engaged not based on appearances, but based on emotional and intellectual connection.

The first season of Love is Blind debuted on Netflix in 2020, and became an instant success. The experiment was even a success for some couples too. Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton were a fan favourite couple on season one, and were married in November 2018. Since season one, the two have launched a YouTube channel together and even co-wrote a book together, Leap of Faith.

Others weren’t so lucky. For Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas, the two got engaged in the “pods” without seeing each other, until Batten left Cuevas at the altar.

In the season two reunion special of Love is Blind, fans finally learned which couples are still together almost a year after their wedding day.

Spoilers for Love is Blind season two are below

Shayne and Natalie

Natalie Lee is a 29-year-old consulting manager from Chicago, who instantly hit it off with 32-year-old real estate broker Shayne Jansen. The two formed a strong emotional connection in the pods, despite an awkward love triangle between Jansen, Lee, and another contestant, Shaina. Jansen ultimately proposed to Lee and the two left the pods as an engaged couple. However, things didn’t go exactly as planned when they returned home to Chicago.

In the season finale, Lee rejected Jansen after revealing they had a fight the night before their wedding. She said during the reunion special that the fight changed everything for her, and was a wake-up call that the two had big issues to work through as a couple.

Now, it appears that Lee and Jansen spent some time dating each other after the finale, but she still couldn’t get past the fight and walked away from the relationship.

Shaina and Kyle

Kyle Abrams proposed to 32-year-old hairstylist Shaina Hurley during season two, but after many bumps in their relationship, they called it quits. Abrams, a 29-year-old construction worker, originally turned Hurley off in the pods when he revealed that he is an atheist. He thought the two could work through their differences, but Hurley — who is a devout Christian — was unable to look past his religious beliefs.

During the reunion special, she apologised to Abrams for leading him on in the pods and accepting his proposal, despite having strong feelings for Shayne Jansen. However, Hurley felt that she was compromising “her relationship with God” by being with someone who is an atheist.

Perhaps the biggest reveal from the reunion was Abrams admitting that he should’ve proposed to Deepti Vempati instead.

“I wish I saw what was right in front of me,” he said about Vempati. “That’s my biggest regret.”

Nick and Danielle

Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl were the first couple to get engaged in the pods on season two. Despite their doubts and fears, Thompson and Ruhl both said “I do” at the altar and were excited to start their lives together as husband and wife. The two revealed in the reunion special that they’re still happily married almost a year later and living together.

Ruhl, an associate director of marketing, recently opened up about the inaccurate depiction of her mental health struggles on season two. In an Instagram post shared 21 February, Ruhl described the panic attack she had that was featured during the couples trip to Mexico.

“The true story is that I told Nick about a traumatic experience I had in college right before I encouraged him to go to the couple’s party without me to represent us as a couple,” she wrote in the caption.

“Nick had no idea what happened, but when he found out what happened behind the scenes, he was more than supportive and we were able to learn from it and get past it,” she added. “I want to reiterate that I am fully aware that I can project my anxiety onto others and it is something I am constantly working on.”

Deepti and Shake

Things started off rocky for 31-year-old data analyst Deepti Vempati and 33-year-old veterinarian Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee. In the pods, Chatterjee struggled to get past the superficial details, like asking Vempati questions that hinted at her weight and appearance. He ultimately proposed to Vempati, but was soon rejected by her at the altar. In the end, she chose herself.

Chatterjee came in hot during the reunion special, but the rest of the cast of Love is Blind were tired of his antics. Chatterjee doubled down on his sizeist comments and said that having a “big weight discrepancy” in a relationship is “very hard for me to get past that.”

Even Love is Blind co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey had a turn at giving Chatterjee a piece of their minds, and Vanessa Lachey called him out for “berating every single one of these women physically”.

Still, Chatterjee maintained that his actions were justified during the show, and instead proposed an alternative to Love is Blind: “Love is Blurry”.

Iyanna and Jarrette

Jarrette Jones proposed to Iyanna McNeely in the pods, but she wasn’t his first choice. Jones, 32, was drawn to McNeely, 27, for her strength despite her challenging upbringing, but the project manager also had a relationship with Mallory Zapata, a 32-year-old communications manager from Chicago. Zapata rejected Jones’s proposal because of her stronger connection with another contestant, Sal Perez. McNeely had reservations after learning she was a second choice, but Jones confirmed to her that Zapata rejecting him only made him feel more confident with his feelings for Iyanna.

When speaking about the love triangle during the reunion special, McNeely revealed that she felt more angry with Jones than Zapata for the way he flirted with her during the pre-honeymoon trip to Mexico. Jones apologised to both his wife and Perez for his actions during the retreat.

McNeely and Jones said “I do” during the season finale. Since then, married life has been a rollercoaster for the couple. Even though they have different personalities and lifestyles, they’ve found a healthy balance between going out and staying in.

Mallory and Sal

Mallory Zapata had a strong connection with Jarrette Jones, but ultimately her relationship with Salvador Perez, 31, won out in the end. Even though the Chicago-based executive assistant proposed to Zapata, their relationship had a rough start once they left the pods. He was insecure about her relationship with Jones, while Zapata was unsure about her physical attraction to her new fiancé.

On their wedding day, Perez turned Zapata down, but the two had an amicable conversation about taking smaller steps in their relationship, starting with a proper date. As it turns out, they met for coffee when the cameras were down, but soon learned that they were very different from each other and the connection fizzled.

The season two reunion special confirmed that love is truly blind for some couples. For others, the emotional connection that was built in the pods just wasn’t enough.