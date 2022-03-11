‘Love is Blind’ star Natalie Lee addresses Sal Perez dating rumours

Even though season two of the Netflix reality dating series Love is Blind has ended, the drama surrounding the cast members continues to unfold offscreen. This week, Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee publicly apologised to his former fiancée, Deepti Vempati, for his treatment of her during the show. Meanwhile, Shayne Jansen raised eyebrows on Thursday when he shared a cryptic post about Natalie Lee to his Instagram story.

Since the reunion special aired, fans have speculated an offscreen romance blossoming between its single stars. Vempati was spotted with Kyle Abrams in Chicago grabbing mimosas, while Salvador Perez has left flirty comments under Lee’s Instagram posts. Now, Lee has responded to those romance rumours during an episode of the Tea With Publyssity podcast on 10 March.

"I’m close to Sal," she revealed on the podcast. "I know that there’s been speculation — ‘Are you and Sal dating?’ — We are not, we’re just really, really close friends."

Even though Lee denied a romance between her and Perez, she still appreciates their friendship. “He’s a very honest person, I will give you that,” she said. “I feel like when I talk with him, what you see is what you get, if that makes sense?”

She added, “I also love his calm demeanour. I was like, ‘Wow, every time I talk to you I feel a bit better and a bit more calm.’ So, yeah he really is a great guy.”

When asked if she’s been dating since Love is Blind wrapped, Lee admitted that she’s focusing on herself instead.

“I’m not putting any pressure on myself,” she shared. “If I find someone, I find someone. If I don’t, I don’t.”

“Right now, I’m really focused on myself,” she added. “I’m not actively dating but I’m exploring some things if that makes sense.”

However, Lee is not exploring anything with the men from Love is Blind for the time being. "I haven’t really had a romantic connection with any of them, so nothing there for right now," she said.