‘Love is Blind’ star Shake Chatterjee slams Nick Lachey after season two reunion

Love is Blind star Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee has criticised Nick Lachey for the comments he made at the recent reunion special.

During the final episode of the Netflix show’s second season, Chatterjee had a heated conversation with Lachey and his wife, Vanessa Lachey. Throughout it, the couple questioned Chatterjee about his decisions on the show and how he often discussed how he wasn’t attracted to his ex-fianceé, Deepti Vempati. The realityTV host told Chatterjee, who’s a veterinarian, that he treated animals and not human beings, expressing how there’s a “big difference” between the two.

“Reunion summed up in a photo. You put a doctor on the show… of course you were going to see some critical thinking,” Chatterjee wrote on 7 March, in a since deleted Instagram post, shared via Us Weekly . He also included a screenshot of the reunion in his post.

“Speaking of which, @nicklachey you’re a massive t*** for your comment dragging vets,” the caption continued. “You do realise that becoming a veterinarian [is] considerably more difficult than becoming a human doc right?”

He then criticised Lachey for how he and his wife handled the reunion, as the hosts of the show.

“Also consider learning how to be an impartial host before the season 3 reunion airs,” he wrote. “Sorry I didn’t play along with your narrative like the rest of these puppets. Say hi to @vanessalachey for me.”

During the episode, Chatterjee was questioned for prioritising physical looks over an emotional connection and not being dedicated to the experiment behind Love is Blind.

Shake defended his decisions and said that to him, “love is not purely blind … love is blurry.”

Throughout the series, Chatterjee was shown telling his friends and family that he didn’t feel physically attracted to Vempati, and compared her to his “aunt.” Once they made it to the altar, the information data analyst rejected Chatterjee and opted to choose herself.

Since the show has ended, Vempati’s family has come to her defence . On 27 February, Vempati’s brother Sunny and his wife Hina Merchant Vempati shared a statement to Instagram, in which they called Chatterjee a “loser.”

“Now normally I don’t get involved in drama but I’mma defend my sister here: ‘Shake’, bruh, you’re a loser,” the post reads . “You minimised my sister’s life by making some awful and cringeworthy comments about her.”

Amid the criticism, Chatterjee posted a video to Instagram on 1 March, saying that he was “not sorry” for how his behaviour on Love is Blind.

“One thing I don’t feel inclined to do is pretend I’m sad or sorry about certain things — certain things that were out of my control, certain things that I can’t necessarily even speak about,” he explained . “I’m just not going to do that. I’m not sorry.”

“And at the end of the day, I’m going to live my best life going forward,” he added. “And you don’t have to like me. Only I have to like me, thankfully. And that’s real life.”