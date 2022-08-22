Love Is Blind’s Danielle Ruhl files for divorce from Nick Thompson

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson from Love Is Blind season two are getting a divorce.

It marks the second separation among the season two cast in a matter of days, following Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones’s announcement of their split last week after one year of marriage.

Documents obtained by TMZ found that Ruhl filed for divorce from Thompson on 15 August.

Ruhl last posted an image of herself and Thompson to Instagram on 1 August stating that she had “the best time” at festival Lollapalooza this year.

Neither Ruhl or Thompson have publicly commented on the divorce.

McNeely and Jones announced their divorce through a joint statement to Instagram last week, where they wrote: “After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing.

“While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that’s okay. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best.”

The former couple also asked for “some space we close this chapter of our lives”.

Ruhl and Thompson’s split marks the final Love Is Blind season two couple to separate, after Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen gave their relationship “multiple tries” before calling it quits.

The women from the show still appear to be firm friends, however, with Ruhl posting a picture of herself, Lee, McNeely and Deepti Vempat on 12 August, captioning the image: “Girlfriend appreciation post.”

Love Is Blind will return for a third season in 2023, and will take place in Dallas, Texas.