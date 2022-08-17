Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones from Love Is Blind season two have separated after one year of marriage.

The pair announced their split on Wednesday in a joint statement posted to Instagram. “After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing,” the statement began. “While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that’s okay. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best.”

The former couple went on to ask for “some space we close this chapter of our lives,” before thanking their “Love Is Blind family” and Netflix “for this unforgettable opportunity and support.”

“Each of you have brought overwhelming love and joy into our lives,” they added. “This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and love. We don’t regret a single thing!”

McNeely, 27, and Jones, 32, were married on the season two finale of the Netflix reality series Love Is Blind, a social experiment which involves 30 single folks going on several blind dates in the hopes of finding a lasting love connection. McNeely and Jones were just one out of the two couples who exchanged vows during the show’s finale, and among the four other couples who split before even walking down the aisle.

The former couple had a rocky start before Jones proposed to McNeely in the “pods” – small-sized rooms where the singles form an emotional connection by talking through a wall. For starters, it wasn’t his first proposal of the series. The project manager from Chicago also had a strong connection with Mallory Zapata in the pods, who ultimately rejected him because of her stronger connection with another contestant, Sal Perez. McNeely had reservations about continuing her relationship with Jones after learning she was his second choice, but he confirmed to his future wife that the rejection only made him feel more confident in his feelings for McNeely.

They appeared to still be going strong during the Love Is Blind reunion special, where they revealed that married life has been a rollercoaster for them. At first, they struggled with balancing each other’s different personalities and lifestyles, but ultimately found a healthy balance between going out and staying in.

Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones aren’t the only Love Is Blind couple to have split since season two ended. Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen gave their relationship multiple tries before eventually calling it quits at the reunion. Lee was rumoured to be dating fellow cast member Sal Perez, but she quickly shut down any speculation. Deepti Vempati was also spotted in public with fellow Love Is Blind star Kyle Abrams a number of times, but maintains that the two are just friends. As for season two’s remaining married couple Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, the pair seem to still be happily married.

Netflix’s Love Is Blind season three is set to air in 2022 and will take place in Dallas, Texas.