The View’s Ana Navarro and Whoopi Goldberg clash over Trump policies

The View hosts Ana Navarro and Whoopi Goldberg have clashed over their opposing perspectives on how to respond to Donald Trump’s immigration policies ahead of his inauguration in January.

The conversation grew tense during Monday’s episode of the ABC show when Goldberg urged people to ignore the noise surrounding Trump’s forthcoming arrival in the White House, and concentrate on enjoying the festive break with their families instead.

Commentator Navarro said that this stance reflected the privilege of US citizens over immigrants targeted by Trump policies, adding that people should instead be preparing themselves ahead of Trump’s second inauguration on 20 January.

Goldberg said of the approaching inauguration: “[Trump] makes lots and lots of noise. He says he’s going to do all these things, and he does this – I try to say this at least once a week – to keep you all in a panic.”

“All we have to do now, until January, is be with our families, be with our kids, do our jobs, make sure our checks don’t bounce, make sure that we are taking care of ourselves and our families. Whatever he’s going to do, he’s going to do.”

Navarro disagreed and suggested that the decision to sit tight was a “luxury” for many people.

“I told you last week that I disagree with you when you say that because we have the luxury of saying that because we’re legal, we are successful… If you are an illegal immigrant in this country, you’re not going to be not in a panic,” said Navarro. “If you are a woman working for the Department of Defense, you have the right to be in a panic.”

Goldberg fired back and said, “Ana, you tell people to stay fraught,” with Navarro adding, “No, I’m telling people to prepare, Whoopi.”

open image in gallery Ana Navarro on ‘The View’ ( ABC )

“That means that they can’t be relaxed and enjoying Christmas when winter is coming,” Navarro said.

Goldberg continued: “Babe, winter is here. Winter’s been with us. And my point is, we can lay down and do nothing for the next 15 days and then be freaking out for the next four or two years.”

Navarro reiterated her point, saying: “Yeah, but my point is to you that we are in a privileged position that a lot of people who are going to be under his attack are not.”

Goldberg argued that people didn’t yet know what they were “panicking for” yet.

“I’m saying, don’t buy into that. Do what you have to do. Take care of your family. And when we know what is happening, when we know what we’re fighting, we’ll get out and fight. That’s what I’m saying. I’m not saying, don’t do anything,” Goldberg continued.

“I think people need to prepare,” Navarro replied.

open image in gallery Donald Trump outlined his plan for a mass deportation system under his second presidency in an interview on Sunday ( NBC )

As the co-hosts debated, The View theme song began playing in the background to signal an overdue commercial break.

Goldberg looked towards the producer and asked, “Would you like us to stop?” before they went to an ad break.

The debate comes after Trump pledged to end birthright citizenship in the US as part of his plan for a mass deportation system, which would undo 150 years of how the country has handled the issue.

Birthright citizenship means that anyone born in the country automatically becomes a citizen. This includes children of undocumented immigrants and tourists, and students in the US on short-term visas.

Trump also said he would be open to deporting US citizens out of the country to avoid separating families.

However, legal and political leaders have raised doubt over whether Trump would be able to push through a change to the constitution via an executive order.