The hosts of The View who received positive Covid-19 tests live on air had actually received false positives, it has been revealed.

The US chat show was thrown into disarray on Friday (24 September) after hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin learnt that they had tested positive for Covid-19 during the episode.

The presenters were forced to leave the studio just minutes before they had been due to interview vice president Kamala Harris.

However, Navarro has now revealed that the tests were false positive lateral flows and that she later received a negative PCR test.

“We took a rapid antigen test, and we took a PCR, [and] both have come back false positive for me,” she told CNN, adding that she wouldn’t reveal Hostin’s results due to privacy.

Hostin has yet to address the episode, but Page Six reported on Sunday (26 September) that she will “95 per cent” be back in the studio today (27 September).

Navarro also joked that The View had “turned into an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm” when the results came through, adding: “It was just surreal.”

On Saturday (25 September), she confirmed on social media that a third coronavirus test had come back negative.

Both Navarro and Hostin were vaccinated against coronavirus.