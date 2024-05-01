The View’s Sunny Hostin mocks Donald Trump for ‘farting up a storm’ in court

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The View co-host Sunny Hostin has mocked Donald Trump after it was widely reported that the former US president has been flatulent throughout his ongoing hush money trial in New York.

As Hostin put it: “He’s farting up a storm in the courtroom.”

The panellists on the ABC talk show were discussing Trump’s likely nomination as the Republican candidate in November’s upcoming presidential election on Wednesday (1 May).

Hostin, who is a lawyer and legal expert, said: “I am so shocked that the Republican party has a nominee who is a former one-term, twice-impeached, indicted-with-88 criminal-charges, and found-liable-for-sexual abuse [candidate].”

Her co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who previously worked for Trump’s communications team, added: “He’s tied with Joe Biden – it makes no sense.”

Hostin went on to say that she’s “so shocked that that’s all the Republican party had to offer”.

Sunny Hostin (left) and Donald Trump ( Getty )

She continued: “I do think people are paying attention to the fact that he’s been fined $9,000 for violating a gag order, that he’s just losing it. He’s farting up a storm in the courtroom. Everyone’s writing about that. He’s probably just horrified about that. He’s sitting there falling asleep. He’s now Sleepy Don. There’s no Sleepy Joe anymore.”

Co-host Joy Behar joked that “they need to get him some Imodium” while he sits in court.

Sara Haines called Trump “crazy” but suggested that his quiet demeanour during the trial may actually help him appear to be a serious candidate.

“But he’s sitting in a courtroom farting,” Hostin fired back.

Several commentators have written about Trump’s courtroom flatulence, which was first reported by Meidas Touch Network’s Ben Meiselas citing “credible” sources.

Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen also referred to the reports, calling Trump “Von S***zInPantz” and claiming he “stinks of desperation”.

“As the trial begins, Donald von S***zInPantz better stock up on Imodium and Gas-X,” wrote Cohen on social media.

Last year, The View announced a change in a bid to end a phantom farting noise that had plagued the show.

When the noise occurred in an episode last March, panellist Joy Behar said: “Let’s put that rumour to rest. That sound that you hear, that’s a cup, OK?”

Later that episode, moderator Whoopi Goldberg said: “We get blamed for dropping gas, when in fact it’s a cup.”

In a bid to end the phantom farting sound, the team on The View now keep coasters under their cups on the glass table.