The View hosts dance and sing after learning Tucker Carlson is leaving Fox News

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The View hosts have celebrated the announcement of Fox News parting ways with its host Tucker Carlson.

Whoopi Goldberg relayed the information to the show’s studio audience and her fellow co-hosts during the daytime talk show’s Monday (24 April) broadcast.

“Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. They thank him for his service to the network and prior to that as a contributor,” Goldberg said.

“Wave,” she added, kicking off a Mexican Wave joined by fellow presenters, including Sunny Hostin.

Co-host Ana Navaro then proceeded to ask the audience to join her in singing Steam’s 1969 hit “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Me Goodbye”.

Carlson’s departure comes days after the network agreed to pay $787.5m (£630.5m) to settle a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems.

Fox confirmed to The Independent that Tucker Carlson Tonight aired its final show last Friday (21 April).

The network had been severely embarrassed by revelations in pre-trial court filings from the Dominion lawsuit about its coverage in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential elections.

Carlson and fellow hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham privately mocked regular guests such as Donald Trump’s attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, while continuing to promote their lies and conspiracy theories to their audience.

Carlson called Trump a “demonic force”, and said that hated the former president “passionately” in text messages to an unknown Fox employee two days before the January 6 riots, court documents showed.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The hosts were spared from having to testify at trial when Dominion and Fox News reached a last-gasp $787.5m settlement on Tuesday (20 April), after a jury had already been sworn in.

The View’s lead hosts are generally considered to have left-leaning political views. Recently, former host Meghan McCain, a vocal Conservative, wrote a scathing column about her “disastrous” time on the ABC chat show.

The View airs weekdays on ABC at 11am EST.