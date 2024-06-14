For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The cast of The Walking Dead are paying tribute to the show’s canine star.

It was announced by the AMC series, which ended in 2022, that Seven, who played Daryl’s imaginatively named loyal companion Dog, had died.

The post, which hailed Seven as The Walking Dead’s “best boy”, inspired tributes from several of the show’s stars, including Daryl actor Norman Reedus.

“Gonna miss u seven,” the actor, who currently stars in his own spin-off series, wrote on Instragram. After sharing several photos of himself with Seven, he posted a broken-heart emoji and added: “Best TV buddy ever.”

Other actors who paid tribute to Seven included Khary Payton, who played Ezekiel, and Lynn Collins, who starred as the villainous Leah.

Meanwhile, the series’s former showrunner Angela Kang re-shared the original post, adding a crying-face emoji.

Seven made his first appearance in the show’s ninth season. He appeared in 25 episodes in all.

Speaking to ComicBook.com about working with the canine star, Reedus said in 2018: “We just did a scene the other day that ended up being the opposite of what it was supposed to be because the dog just wanted to do something else, and it came out so much better.

“He’ll probably be running the show. It’s great! I love it. He loves me, too.”

open image in gallery Norman Reedus and Seven as Daryl and Dog in ‘The Walking Dead’ ( AMC )

The Walking Dead drew to a close in 2022 after 11 seasons.

To date, the series has had six spin-offs, one of which, The Walking Dead: Dead City, focuses on the characters Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

The most recent spin-off, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, reunited lead characters Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira); it’s currently available to stream in the UK on NOW.

Season two of Daryl Dixon – titled The Book of Carol – will star Reedus alongside Carol actor Melissa McBride.