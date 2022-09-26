Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Walking Dead cast has preemptively prepared for the series’ final few episodes with an emotional farewell video dedicated to fans.

AMC’s long-running zombie drama is finally coming to an end over a year after the first half of its final series ‘nauseated’ fans on 22 August 2021.

Ahead of the end of season 11, which debuts on 2 October, the series filmed a documentary featuring clips of stars, including Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Melissa McBride, and more, saying goodbye to fans after 177 episodes.

In the nearly 20-minute long video titled Meet the Generation Dead, Reedus, who has portrayed Daryl Dixon since the beginning, thanked fans for “being with us on this crazy ride”.

“It’s been a real honour playing this part for eleven seasons, getting to know a lot of you,” he added.

McBride, who has played Carol Peletier for over a decade, thanked fans for watching, talking about it, and making fan videos. “I have to remember this is not a goodbye. It is a heartfelt thank you. Because without the fans, this never would have happened. It never would have happened,” she said.

Lauren Cohan (Maggie Greene) shared her gratitude, adding: “I’m just so grateful that we’ve gotten the chance to make it and that it’s meant this much to you. We couldn’t have done this without each other.”

‘Meet the Generation Dead'

“It is precisely because of you that we’re able to do this show, and it is precisely because of you that we work so hard to make a great show,” acknowledges Paola Lázaro, who features as Juanita “Princess” Sanchez.

Morgan, who stars as Negan Smith, rounds out the video with the final message: “I’ve never been part of anything quite like The Walking Dead fanbase, and I never will. It’s been an honour to take that ride with y’all. But we’ll see you on the next one.”

The Walking Dead will air its final eight episodes beginning on 2 October on AMC and AMC+, with its final episode airing on 20 November. UK viewers can expect episodes to release on Disney+ and Star the following day.