And so our annual trip to The White Lotus has come to an end. It took seven episodes, but now we know exactly who winds up dead, and who lives another day, after a rollercoaster week in Sicily.

It wasn’t easy to follow up the first season, which was set in Hawaii with characters that were terrible and captivating in equal measure. But somehow, creator Mike White made it work.

Season two had it all. Inter-generational masculinity issues. Peak Jennifer Coolidge. And a questionable nephew-uncle relationship dynamic to boot.

With a third season already confirmed, the question on viewers’ lips is all about where the action will take place next – and it seems that White has some plans in the works.

“The first season we highlighted money and then the second season is sex,” he said in an online HBO Max featurette.

“I think the third season, it would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death in Eastern religion and spirituality, it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

With North America and Europe now ticked off the list, it seems fitting for the next run of episodes to take place on yet another continent.

Yet, in the season finale, Daphne (Meghann Fahy) suggested the Maldives for the next twisted couples’ retreat with her husband Cameron (Theo James) and their reluctant holiday buddies, Harper and Ethan (Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe).

Was it just a throwaway comment, or will we actually find ourselves in South, rather than East Asia for our third outing? One Twitter user is very keen on the idea, writing: “Give Daphne a Vacation on The White Lotus Maldives (Season 3) with her catty friends (and Harper!)”

However, some on Twitter are holding onto hope for a completely alternative climate, with suggestions for a White Lotus: Ski Edition coming in thick and fast.

The White Lotus: Ski Edition? (Twitter)

Snow, rain, or heatwave? Though we’re not sure exactly where The White Lotus will go next, one thing’s for certain: there will be millions ready and waiting to check in again.