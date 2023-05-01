The Windsors viewers delighted by ‘hysterical’ satire of Charles and Camilla

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Windsors returned to screens for a coronation special last night (30 April), leaving fans in fits of laughter over its send-up of the royals.

In the Channel 4 special, Rishi Sunak (Happy Valley’s Amit Shah) informs the new King that the nation simply can’t afford a proper ceremony, but Charles, played by Harry Enfield, insists on his “mega-coronation”.

The Independent’s Sean O’Grady gave the show five stars, writing: “The Windsors Coronation Special is an early reminder that, as Enfield’s fussy old monarch declares, no other nation can ‘dress up in silly costumes and remember that we once had an empire’ quite as well as Britain – and nor can anyone else send up the royals quite so uproariously and victoriously. Long may they reign.”

Fans also loved the special, with one writing on Twitter: “This ‘Coronarshon’ special is hysterical in a Spitting Image way.”

“Very funny ‘Coronartion’ special of The Windsors,” another wrote. “Particularly Hugh Skinner, excellent and just hilarious as Prince William, and Haydn Gwynn as the Cruella De Vil-style Camilla!

“Also love Morgana Robinson in whatever she’s in, too!”

A third posted: “Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie on The Windsors are easily the funniest characters I’ve seen on TV for ages! So good.”

Beatrice is played by Ellie White in the satire. Read our interview with the star about her role here.

One fan tweeted: “The royal family getting absolutely ROASTED (in the best possible way). I enjoyed that more than I’ll probably the enjoy the actual coronation! Loved it.”

“Laughing my head off,” wrote another, while a fellow viewer posted: “I’ve lost count how many times I’ve spit my tea out watching The Windsors.”

Ellie White and Celeste Dring as Beatrice and Eugenie (Channel 4)

Camilla smokes so much in the special that many viewers were left wondering if the Queen Consort does actual have a cigarette habit.

The Queen Consort was a smoker for 30 years, but she reportedly quit cigarettes when she married Charles, who wasn’t a fan of it.