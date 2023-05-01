Coronation news – latest: Public asked to swear allegiance to King out loud during ceremony
Buckingham Palace has announced new information as we approach 6 May
Hugh Grant arrives at High Court ahead of Prince Harry’s privacy trial against NGN
With less than one week until the coronation of King Charles III, millions of people around the world have been invited to participate in the ceremony next Saturday 6 May.
Members of the public watching the coronation have been asked to cry out and swear allegiance to the new King, marking the first time they have been given an active role in the ancient ceremony.
Lambeth Palace said it hoped the newly introduced Homage of the People will result in a “great cry around the nation and around the world of support for the King” from those watching on television at home, in community spaces, or online.
During the ceremony, the Archbishop will ask “all persons of goodwill in The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and of the other Realms and the Territories to make their homage, in heart and voice, to their undoubted King, defender of all”.
The order of service will read: “All who so desire, in the Abbey, and elsewhere, say together:
“All: I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God.
As preparations for the coronation continue in full swing, a full list of people taking part in ceremonial roles during the ceremony has also been released.
The moment that the King will be crowned has also been depicted on new commemorative coronation stamps released by Royal Mail. The set, comprised of four stamps, is based on newly-commissioned wood engravings by artist Andrew Davidson.
From coronation chicken to King Charles’s veggie quiche, The Independent’s Ben Parker unpacks how different dishes have shaped the monarchy’s image.
From coronation chicken to King Charles’s veggie quiche, Ben Parker unpacks how different dishes have shaped the monarchy’s image
“The brilliant writers once again render our reigning family into a highly amusing gallery of grotesques,” writes The Independent’s Sean O’Grady.
The brilliant writers once again render our reigning family into a highly amusing gallery of grotesques
As Katy Perry and Take That prepare to perform during Charles’s coronation weekend, The Independent’s Katie Rosseinsky salutes the chaotic and confusing tradition of incredibly divergent celebrities coming together to sing for royalty.
As Katy Perry and Take That prepare to perform during Charles’s coronation weekend, Katie Rosseinsky salutes the chaotic and confusing tradition of incredibly divergent celebrities coming together to sing for royalty
Everyone we know invited to King Charles’ coronation – from Prince Harry to Princess Charlene of Monaco
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be joined by 2,000 guests at Westminster Abbey for their coronation on 6 May.
Here are all of the royals and celebrities who have confirmed they will be attending the King’s coronation:
There will be 2,000 guests at Charles’s coronation on 6 May
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla have chosen a quiche as their signature dish for the upcoming coronation, but the decision has received mixed reactions amidst an ongoing egg shortage in the United Kingdom.
Following the announcement, many royal watchers took to social media to share their thoughts about the classic French dish.
Kate Ng reports:
The royal couple unveiled the recipe for their ‘coronation quiche’ ahead of next month’s celebration
The unlikely duo of Tom Cruise and Winnie the Pooh have been announced as the latest acts in King Charles III’s Coronation Concert.
Dame Joan Collins, Sir Tom Jones, adventurer Bear Grylls and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, will also appear in a series of pre-recorded sketches revealing little-known facts about the monarch.
Tom Murray has the full story:
‘Mission: Impossible’ star has longstanding relationship with the royal family
Having first met in 1970, Charles and Camilla were married 17 years ago at Windsor Guildhall in a low-key ceremony.
For most royal fans, the couple’s journey will always be intrinsically linked to the story of Charles and his ex-wife Lady Diana Spencer, the Princess of Wales.
Over the years, the public, and other members of the royal family, became more accepting of the match. Yet for decades the couple were pursued by gossip and scandal following Charles’s fraught marriage to Diana.
Here, we detail Charles and Camilla’s complicated love story:
The story of the couple as they begin a new chapter as Britain’s King and Queen Consort
Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace announced that, while Harry will attend the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla on 6 May, Meghan will remain in Montecito with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
It is believed that Archie’s fourth birthday – which falls on 6 May, the same day as the coronation – was one of the factors that informed the couple’s decision.
Since then, it has been reported that the occasion will be marked with a “low-key” party at Harry and Meghan’s home in California.
While Prince Harry will fly to the UK for his father’s coronation, Meghan and their children will remain in California
The Queen Consort will wear Queen Mary’s crown for her and King Charles III’s coronation at Westminster Abbey this spring.
However, neither the controversial Koh-i-noor diamond nor its replica will feature in the crown, with Camilla opting to reuse the crown it was once set in instead.
Buckingham Palace has now confirmed that Camilla will have the crown reworked to include diamonds from the late Queen Elizabeth’s personal collection instead.
Read about the significance of Camilla’s decision here:
The Queen Consort will be the first consort to wear a reused crown since the 18th century
Pubs, clubs and bars in England and Wales will be able to continue serving customers for two hours beyond their usual closing time, with the extended licensing hours applying from 11pm on Friday May 5, Saturday May 6 and Sunday May 7.
Here is a look at what else is happening day by day and how the coronation celebrations will unfold:
A day-by-day guide to the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla
Three days of events are taking place to mark the crowning of Charles as King