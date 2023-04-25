The Witcher fans feeling ‘sad’ over ‘bittersweet’ season three trailer

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The bittersweet first trailer for Henry Cavill’s final season of The Witcher has been released.

While fans are excited to see the actor in action once again as Geralt of Rivia, they are also using the opportunity to express sadness over the fact he is leaving the Netflix show.

In October 2022, it was announced that the actor would be leaving the fantasy adaptation after the forthcoming third season.

Shortly after, Cavill returned to the DC Extended universe (DCEU) as Superman in a Black Adam post-credits scene.

However, his return was cut short after the actor revealed that new DC co-boss James Gunn had decided to drop the actor from the franchise.

Now, months on, the actor has taken centre stage as Geralt of Rivia in a teaser trailer for The Witcher’s two-part third season, the first of which will arrive on Netflix on 29 June.

Part two will be released on 27 July.

However, fans are expressing their sadness over his impending departure from the series.

“I’m happy to see my favorite show again, but at the same time sad for the direction it’s become, mainly because of Henry’s departure,” one fan wrote in response to the trailer, calling it: “A bittersweet feeling of already missing.”

Another fan added: “I’m sure Season 4 will do fine. But Henry Cavill was definitely the perfect live-action Geralt.”

A synopsis for the new season reads: “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.

Henry Cavill is leaving ‘The Witcher’ after the forthcoming third season (Netflix)

“Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery.

“They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.

Find the trailer for The Witcher season three below.

Cavill will be replaced in The Witcher season four by Liam Hemsworth.