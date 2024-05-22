The Witcher shares first look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt after Henry Cavill exit

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Netflix has given fans the first glimpse at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher.

The Australian actor is taking over the role originated by Henry Cavill – who played the character in the show’s first three seasons.

First-look imagery shows Hemsworth with Geralt’s famous long, white hair from behind. In an accompanying video, the actor is seen walking away from the camera before turning around for a close-up on his character’s distinctive yellow eyes.

Cavill shocked fans when he announced his departure from the show in October 2022, a year before season three was released in two parts last summer.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for season four,” Cavill said in a statement at the time.

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

Liam Hemsworth debuts as Geralt of Rivia in ‘The Witcher’ season 4 first look ( Netflix )

Hemsworth responded to the news, saying he was “over the moon” at the chance to play Geralt.

“Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure,” the Hunger Games actor said in a statement.

“Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

Cavill announced at the time that he was reprising his role as Superman in the DC Films franchise; however, these plans were later changed by studio head James Gunn.

Instead, the part will be played by The Politician star David Corenswet in the forthcoming Superman.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Writing for The Independent last year, Nick Hilton argued that replacing Cavill as Geralt was a mistake.

“This is not a minor tweak to the show, but a change to its DNA that would make Dr Jekyll think twice,” he wrote.

“Cavill has always been the best thing about The Witcher, a blockbuster that has suffered from charisma-free supporting actors and writing that even ChatGPT would want to take a second pass at. Cavill’s performance, though, has always felt right.”

In April, Netflix announced that the series would come to an end after its fifth season.

The streamer also announced a slew of newcomers joining the cast for season four, including Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix, John Wick) as fan-favorite barber-surgeon Regis, Sharlto Copley (District 9, Monkey Man) as bounty hunter Leo Bonhart, James Purefoy (The Following, Solomon Kane) as Emhyr’s court advisor and spy Skellen, and Danny Woodburn (Watchmen, Mirror Mirror) as dwarf Zoltan.

A release date for season four of The Witcher has not yet been announced.