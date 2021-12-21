Henry Cavill has addressed the fan criticism of The Witcher season one, calling it “absolutely fair”.

The actor returns as Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix fantasy adaptation’s second season, which has been acclaimed by critics. However, he hasn’t ignored viewers’ main complaint about the first season.

Following The Witcher’s debut on Netflix in 2018, many viewers voiced their confusion over the show’s non-linear timeline.

The timeline enabled characters Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and Ciri (Freya Allen) to be introduced far earlier than they appeared in the source material, which was written by Andrzej Sapkowski.

At the time, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich explained this decision in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), saying: “The narrative structure was put in place so that we could tell Geralt’s short stories (the foundation of the whole Witcher world, in my opinion), while Ciri and Yennefer could also be a part of the action.

“Their stories don’t happen simultaneously, so we knew we needed to play with time a bit.”

While Hissrich said she was shocked it became one of the most criticised parts of the show, she promised there would be a “change” in season two – and fans are now praising the show for fixing the error.

Cavill himself was asked about the timeline complaints by Digital Spy, commenting that they were “absolutely fair”.

Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher’ season two (Netflix)

He said: “It’s tough to keep track of those things, especially when you’re following three different characters.

“Even if you know the lore, it’s two of the characters in a completely original story. To keep up with it is tricky.”

The actor said he “thinks it’s a bit more clear” in season two, which he described as “a good thing”.