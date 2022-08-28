Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Six former stars of The X Factor are reportedly preparing a £1m lawsuit against Simon Cowell’s company SyCo.

The reality competition show aired on ITV from 2004 to 2019, with talks reportedly in place to revive the series once again.

However, The Sunday Mirror now reports that a group, consisting of five solo acts and one band, have approached a major law firm to help sue SyCo.

Speaking to the publication anonymously, one of the acts said that they were going forward with allegations of “bullying, mistreatment and neglect” from their time on the show.

Describing their experience on The X Factor as “horrific”, they said: “Myself and five former acts have agreed to join forces and get the justice we feel we deserve.

“Simon needs to take responsibility. We lost a lot of money from having periods of our lives not making money to deal with trauma still ingrained from the show.”

The group are reportedly looking for compensation after spending time and money “trying to make our lives normal again”.

Rumours of an ‘X Factor’ revival have recently emerged (Getty Images,)

“We have a lot of evidence, including emails, recordings and psychological assessments that will show how we were mistreated,” they said.

SyCo told The Mirror that Cowell himself was reportedly not aware of, or involved in, any of the allegations.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The Independent has contacted The X Factor for comment.

Earlier this month, it was reported that work is currently underway on a documentary set to expose claims of bullying, exploitation, and harassment on the show.