Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The White Lotus star Theo James has revealed how he reacted to the “ginormous” prosthetics penis he was given for his character in season two.

In the first episode of the new season, James, 37, plays the role of a financier named Cameron who strips down in the bathroom in front of his mate Ethan’s wife to change into a swimsuit.

That’s when Theo’s prosthetic penis is shown.

Speaking of the prop, James told Jimmy Fallon: “You go into these things and you have a conversation with the director and the producers and they go, ‘OK, for this, we’re going to use a prosthetic. We’re going to use something,’

“And you say, ‘OK, that sounds good.’”

Explaining the process of how they shot that scene, James added: “I said, ‘Honestly, I just don’t want it to be distracting,’

“He needs to be a regular Joe, because the scene’s not about the pee-pee. It’s about power play and sex.”

“We get to set and [the make-up designer] has got like a hammer or something,” James joked. “I mean, it’s bigger than that. It’s like she stole it off a donkey in the field. I mean, the thing is ginormous.”

Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, Theo James, and Meghann Fahey in ‘The White Lotus’ (HBO)

The White Lotus’s season 2’s first episode premiered on HBO Max on 30 October.

Last month, Leo Woodall, who plays the role of Essex hunk Jack in the series, also spoke about the sex scene in episode five that not only stunned audiences but left him “speechless”.

Discussing the moment he learnt about the scene, Woodall admitted that he was “speechless for a while”.

The series airs Sundays on HBO Max in the US and Sky Atlantic and Now in the UK.