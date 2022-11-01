Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Theo James has opened up about getting naked in the opening episode of The White Lotus season two.

Mike White’s anthology series about a luxury resort has returned for its second season, with the action this time around set in Sicily. You can readThe Independent’s five-star review here.

Divergent star James plays Cameron, a wealthy businessman holidaying at the White Lotus with his wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy) and their friends, couple Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza).

*Spoilers for The White Lotus below*

In the first episode of the series, an exchange takes place between Cameron and Harper, after she lends him a pair of Ethan’s swimming trunks in their room.

Cameron thanks Harper for coming on the holiday, explaining that Ethan has never introduced him to many of the girls he’s dated in the past, then strips off to change in Harper’s eyeline, while she watches him in the bathroom mirror.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight ahead of the season premiere, James joked that “it is in my contract that I’m not allowed to do anything without being completely naked”. He recently stripped off for a number of nude scenes in The Time Traveller’s Wife, also on HBO.

“It’s funny, ‘cause we’re all kind of naked quite a lot because it’s a holiday show, really,” James added.

James in ‘The White Lotus' (HBO)

However, he said audiences would realise there was a “purpose” to the scene later in the season.

Discussing the changing scene, James said: “It’s interesting that at first… we don’t know whether it’s deliberate or accidental.

“But he reveals himself and the initial version we shot was way too much. But then we did a more subtle version. [Director Mike White] toned it down.”

In an interview with The Independent, actor Sharpe said that the dark feel of The White Lotus season two could be seen to stem from the new location and Mount Etna in the backdrop.

“It’s interesting how the location affects the series,” he said. “This season feels darker... as if it has this operatic quality to it, like a Roman tragedy or something. The volcano being right there was sort of surreal and it does affect the psychology of the show.”

The White Lotus airs on Sky Atlantic and Now.