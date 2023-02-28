Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Theo James has joked about a “romantic” scene that he and his White Lotus co-star Will Sharpe filmed before it inevitably got “cut”.

Over the course of the second season of creator and director Mike White’s anthology series, former college roommates Cameron (James) and Ethan (Sharpe) find themselves in subtle competition with each other.

However, amid the jabs and rivalling macho energy, some fans interpreted a level of sexual or romantic tension between the two.

When asked at the recent SAG Awards whether or not they were “going to get it on or not”, a straight-faced James answered: “They cut the sex scene.”

The 38-year-old British actor was accompanied by his on-screen wife Meghann Fahy, who laughed at James’s response.

“It began in a kind of romantic way but then it gets very carnal, but Mike decided to cut it,” he told Variety, before clarifying: “No, I’m joking! There was no sex scene.

Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, Theo James and Meghann Fahy in ‘The White Lotus’ (Sky)

“They’re just friends, I think,” James said.

Although he did acknowledge that “it’s an interesting question of sexuality and how the boundaries of that, and whether there’s a sexual freestone between them, between [Fahy’s] and Aubrey [Plaza’s] character... It’s all there”.

By the series finale, it’s left ambiguous as to whether or not Cameron cheated on Daphne with Ethan’s wife, Harper (Plaza).

In an earlier interview, Plaza wasn’t so trusting of her character, believing she and Cameron did “more” thank kiss.

The White Lotus won Best Ensemble Cast in a Drama Series during the Sunday (26 February) night award ceremony. Find the full list of 2023 SAG Award winners here.