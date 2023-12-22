Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dermot O’Leary has recalled the time that Australian comedian Barry Humphries “mistook” him for Phillip Schofield during an episode of This Morning.

In a forthcoming documentary about the life and work of the late Barry Humphries, who died earlier this year and was best known for his on-screen character Dame Edna Everage, O’Leary spoke about the viral moment when Humphries jokingly congratulated him for “coming out”.

In 2021, Humphries left This Morning co-hosts Alison Hammond and O’Leary in stitches when he appeared on the show to promote his forthcoming tour.

At the time, Schofield was still a regular host on the show and had recently come out as gay, with a deadpan Humphries telling O’Leary: “I want to congratulate you on your courage.”

As the former X Factor host looked puzzled, Humphries turned to Hammond, and explained: “When he came out and told us about his sexuality...”

Humphries told O’Leary: “I think a lot of people respected you for that.”

Hammond burst into laughter, while O’Leary, catching on, replied: “I’ll pass that on to the gentleman that’s here from Monday to Thursday.”

Barry Humphries appearing on ‘This Morning’ in 2021 (ITV)

Recalling the now-famous interview, in a documentary titled Barry Humphries: The Last Laugh, O’Leary remarked on how working with Humphries meant you always had to be prepared for his quick-witted jokes.

O’Leary says in the documentary: “When people say on television anything can happen, they don’t really mean it. But with [Humphries], you had that kind of…,” before Hammond interjects, saying: “Anything could happen.”

O’Leary and Hammond presenting ‘This Morning’ (ITV)

O’Leary had presented the morning TV programme on Fridays, school holidays and bank holidays alongside Hammond, but his role expanded to the remainder of the week following the departures of Schofield and his long-time co-host Holly Willoughby in the summer and autumn of 2023.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

In May, Schofield sensationally stepped down from the daytime TV programme and later resigned from ITV after admitting a “consensual on-off relationship” with a younger colleague that was “unwise, but not illegal”.

He apologised for the affair, which happened while he was married to his wife of 30 years, Stephanie Lowe. ITV subsequently launched a review into Schofield’s behaviour on the popular morning show.

Former ITV ‘This Morning’ hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (ITV)

In October, Willoughby left the show and said it was an “honour to just be part of its story” for 14 years and that she had made “this decision for me and my family”.

On the programme in June, she said the revelations about her on-screen colleague Schofield had left her “shaken, troubled, let down and worried”.

Since the duo’s departure from the programme, Cat Deeley joined This Morning and will be a part of a rota of presenters that include Rylan Clark and Craig Doyle, along with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

Barry Humphries: The Last Laugh is on ITV and ITVX, Christmas Day, 10pm.