This Morning’s Dr Ranj denies losing medical licence after social media rumours

Former This Morning star Dr Ranj Singh has denied speculations that he has lost his medical licence with a statement to fans.

The GP and TV personality is known to many for offering medical advice as This Morning’s resident doctor from 2016 to 2021.

After departing the programme, Dr Ranj claimed to have been “managed out” of ITV after raising concerns about the broadcaster’s work culture, and has since pursued other career options.

On Thursday (23 May), he shared a message on social media urging his fans to disregard any rumours about his current status as a doctor.

“Please ignore the people on social media claiming I’ve ‘lost my medical licence’,” his statement begins, before noting that the rumour is “completely untrue”.

Dr Ranj explained: “I intentionally put my Licence To Practise on hold earlier this year because I’m taking a bit of time off clinical work to pursue other projects (as you might have seen!).

Earlier this month, Dr Ranj announced that he will soon make his stage debut as part of the touring cast of the jukebox musical &Juliet for performances across the country.

Dr Ranj Singh ( Getty Images )

He continued his statement: “It just takes a couple of months for the process to complete.

“It’s perfectly normal for doctors to do this, and there is no other reason involved.”

Concluding his message, Dr Ranj wrote: “And I’m still very much a GMC-registered doctor.”

The Independent has reached out to a representative of Dr Ranj for further comment.

Last week, the doctor appeared on Scott Mills’ Radio 2 programme to discuss the benefits of music, and how it has positively affected his life.

“When you listen to music, it stimulates your vagus nerve, which is one of the biggest nerves in the body that helps calm your sympathetic nervous systems down,” he explained.

“So it helps actively calm you.”

Dr Ranj has also recently opened up about his career shift towards performing and acknowledged that it is vastly different to the skills people know him best for.

“I know it’s a bit of a change from my usual work, but not many people will know how hard I’ve been working behind the scenes to make this happen,’ Dr Ranj told Pink News on Monday (20 May).

“It’s an absolute dream come true.”