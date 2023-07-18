Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Good Morning Britain and This Morning will face disruptions this week amid a major scheduling switch-up at ITV.

Daytime programming is a staple of the channel, with Susanna Reid, Lorraine Kelly and Holly Willoughby mixing hard news with light entertainment every weekday. Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary are currently hosting This Morning during the summer holidays.

However, as the Women’s World Cup kicks off this week in Australia, ITV’s schedule will see some major changes as the network screens matches.

Due to the major time difference Down Under, the majority of matches will be shown in the morning UK time. You can find out more about the World Cup’s schedule and how to watch here.

On Thursday (20 July), Good Morning Britain and Lorraine will go ahead as normal. Instead of This Morning, however, the first matches of the World Cup will take place from 10.15am until 1.30pm, as hosts New Zealand take on Norway, and Australia play the Republic of Ireland.

The following day on Friday (21 July), Good Morning Britain will be replaced, with matches airing from 6am until 8.05am, while the Phillipines play Switzerland. Lorraine will still air as normal at 9am, followed by This Morning at 10am.

The first game for England’s Lionesses comes on Saturday (22 July) at 10.30am.

Despite a series of injuries among their best players, Sarina Wiegman’s team are hoping that they can continue their success following their historic win at the 2022 Euros.

(PA)

The team touched down in Brisbane on Monday (17 July) ahead of their opener against Haiti.

The match comes just over a week after the England women’s team played out a goalless draw at a crowdless training fixture with Canada on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

Speaking ahead of their first official match, midfielder Ella Toone insisted that England have no concerns about their attacking ability despite failing to score in either of their last two matches.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“We’re definitely creating those chances,” she said. “It’s now about making sure we put them in the back of the net.”

The official song of the 2023 Women’s World Cup is “Do It Again” by New Zealand alt-pop artist Benee and Australian musician Mallrat.