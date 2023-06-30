Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England travel to Australia and New Zealand as one of the favourites to win the Women’s World Cup, with Sarina Wiegman’s side looking to back up their victory in the European Championships last summer on home soil.

The Lionesses were knocked out at the semi-final stage in both 2015 and 2019 having suffered defeat at the hands of Japan and the United States.

The United States, who have won the tournament a record four times, will represent one of England’s main obstacles once again as they look to win the World Cup for a third successive time.

Ireland will be making their debut appearance at the Women’s World Cup, while Germany, Spain, France and Sweden will all be contenders from Europe.

With the tournament fast approaching, here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Women’s World Cup.

When is the Women’s World Cup?

The tournament will kick off on 20 July 2023 with the opening match between hosts New Zealand and Norway. Australia will kick off against Ireland later that day.

The knockout stages begin on 5 August, with the World Cup final taking place in Sydney on 20 August.

How can I watch the Women’s World Cup?

TV rights have finally been agreed upon after a long-winded and public dispute between various European nations and FIFA. Gianni Infantino, the Fifa president, threatened a media blackout for the continent’s biggest football nations (UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain) but that was avoided after a deal was struck in mid-June.

For UK viewers, every game will be available to watch on the BBC and ITV.

For the BBC, there will be live coverage on television as well as the BBC Sport website with live audio commentary available on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

For ITV, live coverage will be available on television as well as online via ITVX.

At present, the BBC and ITV have only announced the schedule for the group stages, although the BBC have said they will broadcast both semi-finals with the final available on both channels.

When can I watch England?

England play their first match of the World Cup against Haiti in Group D on 22 July. The game starts at 10:30am BST and will be shown on ITV.

On 28 July, England play Denmark with kick-off at 9:30am BST and the game broadcast on the BBC.

England’s final group-stage fixture is against China on Tuesday 1 August and will be shown on ITV with the match starting at 12pm BST.

Should England make it through to the round of 16, their fixture will be shown live on the BBC.

Full Group Stage TV Schedule

(All kick-off times BST )

Thursday 20 July

Group A: New Zealand vs Norway (08:00, Auckland) - BBC

Group B: Australia vs Republic of Ireland (11:00, Sydney) - ITV

Friday 21 July

Group B: Nigeria vs Canada (03:30, Melbourne) - BBC

Group A: Philippines vs Switzerland (06:00, Dunedin) - ITV

Group C: Spain vs Costa Rica (08:30, Wellington) - BBC

Saturday 22 July

Group E: USA vs Vietnam (02:00, Auckland) - BBC

Group C: Zambia vs Japan (08:00 Hamilton) - BBC

Group D: England vs Haiti (10:30, Brisbane) - ITV

Group D: Denmark vs China (13:00, Perth) - BBC

Sunday 23 July

Group G: Sweden vs South Africa (06:00, Wellington) - BBC

Group E: Netherlands vs Portugal (08:30, Dunedin) - BBC

Group F: France vs Jamaica (11:00, Sydney) - ITV

Monday 24 July

Group G: Italy vs Argentina (07:00, Auckland) - ITV

Group H: Germany vs Morocco (09:30, Melbourne) - ITV

Group F: Brazil vs Panama (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV

Tuesday 25 July

Group H: Colombia vs Korea Republic (03:00, Sydney) - BBC

Group A: New Zealand vs Philippines (06:30, Dunedin) - ITV

Group A: Switzerland vs Norway (09:00, Hamilton) - ITV

Wednesday 26 July

Group C: Japan vs Costa Rica (06:00, Dunedin) - ITV

Group C: Spain vs Zambia (08:30, Auckland) - BBC

Group B: Canada vs Republic of Ireland (13:00, Perth) - ITV

Thursday 27 July

Group E: USA vs Netherlands (02:00, Wellington) - BBC

Group E: Portugal vs Vietnam (08:30, Hamilton) - ITV

Group B: Australia vs Nigeria (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC

Friday 28 July

Group G: Argentina vs South Africa (01:00, Dunedin) - ITV

Group D: England vs Denmark (09:30, Sydney) - BBC

Group D: China vs Haiti (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV

Saturday 29 July

Group G: Sweden vs Italy (08:30, Wellington) - BBC

Group F: France vs Brazil (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC

Group F: Panama vs Jamaica (13:30, Perth) - ITV

Sunday 30 July

Group H: Korea Republic vs Morocco (05:30, Adelaide) - BBC

Group A: Norway vs Philippines (08:00, Auckland) - BBC

Group A: Switzerland vs New Zealand (08:00, Dunedin) - BBC

Group H: Germany vs Colombia (10:30, Sydney) - ITV

Monday 31 July

Group C: Costa Rica vs Zambia (08:00, Hamilton) - ITV

Group C: Japan vs Spain (08:00, Wellington) - ITV

Group B: Ireland vs Nigeria (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC

Group B: Canada vs Australia (11:00, Melbourne) - BBC

Tuesday 1 August

Group E: Vietnam vs Netherlands (08:00, Dunedin) - ITV

Group E: Portugal vs USA (08:00, Auckland) - ITV

Group D: Haiti vs Denmark (12:00, Perth) - ITV

Group D: China vs England (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV

Wednesday 2 August

Group G: South Africa vs Italy (08:00, Wellington) - BBC

Group G: Argentina vs Sweden (08:00, Hamilton) - BBC

Group F: Jamaica vs Brazil (11:00, Melbourne) - ITV

Group F: Panama vs France (11:00, Sydney) - ITV

Thursday 3 August

Group H: Korea Republic vs Germany (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC

Group H: Morocco vs Colombia (11:00, Perth) - BBC