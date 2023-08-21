Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Spain star Jenni Hermoso insisted she “did not enjoy it” after being kissed on the lips by Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales.

The incident occurred as Hermoso made her way to the podium after Spain defeated England in the Women’s World Cup final thanks to Olga Carmona’s strike.

After being given her medal by Fifa president Gianni Infantino, Hermoso was given a hug by Mr Rubiales, who lifted her off her feet.

A brief conversation between the pair followed, before Mr Rubiales grabbed Hermoso around her back and kissed her on the lips.

Outrage quickly spread on social media, with football supporters accusing Mr Rubiales of inappropriate behaviour. The former England international Casey Stoney tweeted: “Would he kiss a male player like this? This is NOT ok.”

Asked about the moment, Hermoso told Spanish TV network La 1: “Eh... yeah, I did not enjoy that.”

Mr Rubiales was asked about the incident, telling Radio Marca that it was merely “two people having a minor show of affection” and that he will not take notice of “idiocy,” referencing those outraged by his behaviour.

"The kiss with Jenni? There are idiots everywhere,” he said. “When two people have a minor show of affection, we can't listen to idiocies. We are champions and that is what stays with me"

The World Cup further adds to a glittering career for the 33-year-old Hermoso, who has spent successful spells at Atletico Madrid and Barcelona and is currently playing for Mexican outfit Pachuca.

Carmona’s first-half strike epitomised Spain’s slick style of football and was ultimately enough for Spain to edge out the Lionesses in Sydney, gaining revenge for their defeat in the quarter-finals of last year’s European Championships.

Hermoso saw a penalty saved in the second half by England shot-stopper Mary Earps, but the Lionesses could not find an equaliser, with Jorge Vilda’s side holding on for victory.