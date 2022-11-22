Why Lorraine and This Morning isn’t on this week

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Lorraine and This Morning will both be off of ITV’s schedules in the coming days as a result of the World Cup.

The international football tournament kicks off in Qatar on Sunday (20 November).

As Qatar is three hours ahead of the UK, some of the matches will occur in the morning and the early afternoon.

On Tuesday 22, Wednesday 23 and Thursday 24 November, the channel’s morning schedules have been altered to accommodate for the matches.

Coverage from Qatar will begin at 9am and run until 12.30pm, followed by Loose Women in its usual position.

Ordinarily, Lorraine begins at 9am and This Morning at 10am. After Monday (21 November), the programmes will not air again until Friday (25 November), when the morning match will air on BBC instead.

Good Morning Britain, which airs on weekdays from 6am to 9am, is not affected and will be on screens as normal.

On Tuesday, ITV will air the Group C match, Argentina vs Saudi Arabia from 9am. Wednesday’s morning match is Group F: Morocco vs Croatia, and Thursday morning will see a match between Group F’s Switzerland and Cameroon.

All kick-offs are at 10am.

Lorraine Kelly, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (Getty / ITV)

Though the World Cup is highly anticipated for many sports fans, there are plenty who have taken a stand against the event.

Both Qatar and Fifa have been condemned by the Human Rights Watch over accusations that migrant workers were still paying exorbitant and illegal recruitment fees in the year before the event. Campaigners and members of the LGBT+ community have also condemned the hosting of the event in a country where homosexuality is illegal.

Last week, comedian Joe Lycett told David Beckham that he’d shred £10,000 of his own money if he didn’t withdraw from his role as an ambassador for the World Cup.

Elsewhere, performers such as Rod Stewart and Dua Lipa confirmed that they wouldn’t be taking part in the opening ceremony, with the former saying: “It’s not right to go.”