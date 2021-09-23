Netflix have announced that a sequel to Tiger King will hit the streaming service later this year.

Following the life of zookeeper and convicted criminal, Joe Exotic, the show became a cultural phenomenon in the early days of the pandemic after its release on Netflix.

Regarding a follow up series, the streamer has promised “more mayhem and fun” but have not released details about the content of the show.

Exotic is currently incarcerated, serving a lengthy prison sentence for crimes against animals and also for his involvement in a murder for hire plot against fellow zoo owner, Carole Baskin.

He had been pleading to Donald Trump for a presidential pardon but was ignored.

The sequel to Tiger King will again be directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaikin, who previously revealed that they have kept in touch with Exotic since his imprisonment.

Baskin – who participated in the first season of the show – has since called the series “salacious and sensational” for hinting that she may have played a role in the death of her first husband, Don Lewis. He disappeared in 1997 and has yet to be found.

Several other figures who appeared in the first series have since encountered difficulties. Erik Cowie, who worked at Exotic’s zoo, was found dead at 52 earlier this month.

(Netflix)

Doc Antle, another zoo owner featured on the show, was also indicted on wildlife trafficking charges late last year.

No release date for Tiger King 2 has yet been confirmed.