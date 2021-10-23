Strictly Come Dancing viewers have praised Tilly Ramsay for “winning at life” after acing both her dance and first university exam.

The 19-year-old social media star performed in the latest episode of the BBC One dancing competition with her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin, receiving unanimous praise from the judges.

While speaking to co-host Tess Daly after the performance, she revealed she revised for and sat her first university exam while also cramming in training for the show – and passed with 86 per cent.

She then received an impressive four nines from the judges.

Viewers praised Ramsay for not only her Foxtrot, but for her hard work elsewhere, too; she is struggling psychology at university.

“Cannot believe tilly got 86% on her first uni exam WHILE doing strictly, what an absolute academic queen,” one fan wrote.

Another added, in reference to LBC host Steve Allen’s nasty remarks about her appearance: “Tilly deserves all the marks. To go out and perform after a week like she’s surely had (including an exam fgs). Never underestimate a 19yo.”

Tilly Ramsay with her professional dance partner, Nikita Kuzmin (Instagram/Tilly Ramsay)

One fan concluded: “Tilly just got her highest score AND got 86% in her first uni exam…she is currently winning at life.”

The Strictly results show will air Sunday (24 October) at 8pm.