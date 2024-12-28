Comedian plays ‘ghost’ of UnitedHealthcare CEO on Netflix three weeks after murder

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Comedian Tim Dillon appeared as the “ghost” of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson during Netflix’s Torching 2024: A Roast of the Year, less than a month after the insurance executive was murdered in Manhattan.

The 39-year-old stand-up and podcast host appeared dressed similarly to a widely-shared photo of Thompson, 50, wearing a navy blue pullover and tan khakis. He was also wrapped in black chains and tossed orange pill bottles into the crowd, announcing: “This is fentanyl, laced with more fentanyl.”

The 45-minutes special was filmed at The Bellwether in Los Angeles and is now streaming on Netflix.

“I’m Brian Thompson,” announced Dillon, as the audience laughed nervously. “I’m going to hell for this... you might as well laugh.”

open image in gallery Tim Dillon performing as the ‘ghost’ of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson at Netflix’s 'Torching 2024: A Roast of the Year’ ( Netflix/Twitter @TimJDillon )

“I’m the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, and I understand that a lot of you are happy I’m dead,” he continued. “Yeah, I read the tweets! You don’t think they have X in hell? That’s all they have in hell! Half the people commenting on there are burning in a vat of boiling oil.

“Let me tell you, your reaction to my murder makes me sick… and not the type of sick I would immediately deny for not having the proper paperwork. You’ve gotta have the paperwork!”

Dillon went on to joke that Thompson’s last thought was: “I love my job.”

“I do, because I help people,” he continued. “Not by giving them healthcare, but by denying it! Oh, your nana needs her insulin? Maybe your nana needs to make better choices.”

He continued: “The truth is, without people like me, f***ing over people like you, to help people like me, this country would fall apart... and that’s on you.”

Later, he added: “If you’re happy I’m dead, the joke’s on you. Most people think I’m out of the game right now because I’m rotting in hell. Wrong! I’m working remote, and harder than ever.”

open image in gallery Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Criminal court for his arraignment on state murder and terror charges in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in New York. ( CURTIS MEANS@2024 )

Earlier this month, Luigi Mangione was charged with murder in connection to Thompson’s death on December 4.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Mangione, 26, was spotted eating a meal inside a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after a nationwide manhunt. He was then extradited to New York.

This week he pleaded not guilty to state terror and murder charges in a Manhattan courtroom.

He faces 11 counts in New York, including first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism, second-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism and multiple weapons offenses. Federal prosecutors have also charged Mangione with murder. He faces up to life in prison without parole if convicted of the state charges, but could face the death penalty if convicted of the federal charges.