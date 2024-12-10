Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

‘He is no hero’: Pennsylvania governor rips people praising UnitedHealthcare CEO’s suspect killer

Josh Shapiro warned Americans not to let their ‘real frustration with our healthcare system’ lead them to ’dehumanize’ victim Brian Thompson

Io Dodds
Tuesday 10 December 2024 00:14 GMT
(The Independent)

Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro has condemned those who praised the killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, insisting: "He is no hero."

At a press conference on Monday evening in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Shapiro warned Americans not to let their "real frustration with our healthcare system" lead them to "dehumanize" the victim.

"Brian Thompson was a father to two. He was a husband. And he was a friend to many. And yes he was the CEO of a health insurance company," Shapiro told reporters.

"In America, we do not kill people in cold blood to resolve policy differences or express a viewpoint... in a civil society, we are all less safe when ideologues engage in vigilante justice.

"In some dark corners, this killer is being hailed as a hero. Hear me on this: he is no hero."

This story is breaking and will be updated.

