Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro has condemned those who praised the killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, insisting: "He is no hero."

At a press conference on Monday evening in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Shapiro warned Americans not to let their "real frustration with our healthcare system" lead them to "dehumanize" the victim.

"Brian Thompson was a father to two. He was a husband. And he was a friend to many. And yes he was the CEO of a health insurance company," Shapiro told reporters.

"In America, we do not kill people in cold blood to resolve policy differences or express a viewpoint... in a civil society, we are all less safe when ideologues engage in vigilante justice.

"In some dark corners, this killer is being hailed as a hero. Hear me on this: he is no hero."

This story is breaking and will be updated.