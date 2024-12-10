‘He is no hero’: Pennsylvania governor rips people praising UnitedHealthcare CEO’s suspect killer
Josh Shapiro warned Americans not to let their ‘real frustration with our healthcare system’ lead them to ’dehumanize’ victim Brian Thompson
Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro has condemned those who praised the killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, insisting: "He is no hero."
At a press conference on Monday evening in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Shapiro warned Americans not to let their "real frustration with our healthcare system" lead them to "dehumanize" the victim.
"Brian Thompson was a father to two. He was a husband. And he was a friend to many. And yes he was the CEO of a health insurance company," Shapiro told reporters.
"In America, we do not kill people in cold blood to resolve policy differences or express a viewpoint... in a civil society, we are all less safe when ideologues engage in vigilante justice.
"In some dark corners, this killer is being hailed as a hero. Hear me on this: he is no hero."
This story is breaking and will be updated.