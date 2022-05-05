Tipping Point: Ben Shephard pays tribute to contestant Cath who died before episode could air
‘Today’s Tipping Point is a poignant one,’ presenter tweeted
Ben Shephard has paid tribute to a Tipping Point contestant who died after her episode was filmed.
Wednesday’s episode (4 May) of the gameshow saw Bolton-based Cath compete to take home the show’s cash prize.
She was knocked out in the first round, leaving fellow contestants Afqad and Mark go head to head for the £10,000 jackpot.
Minutes before the episode aired, however, Shephard wrote on Twitter that Cath had died before her episode could be broadcast.
“Today’s Tipping Point is a poignant one,” the presenter tweeted, sharing a photo with the contestant.
“Since recording the show, lovely contestant Cath, pictured backstage here, has passed away. Our thoughts and love are with her family and friends.”
Cath’s granddaughter Kadie thanked Shephard for his post, writing: “Thank you for your kind words for my nan. She was so excited that she got to meet you.”
An official statement on the Tipping Point Facebook page read: “After the recording of today’s programme, we spoke with Cath’s family who shared the sad news of Cath’s passing. Everyone at Tipping Point would like to extend their sincerest sympathies.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies