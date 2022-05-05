Ben Shephard has paid tribute to a Tipping Point contestant who died after her episode was filmed.

Wednesday’s episode (4 May) of the gameshow saw Bolton-based Cath compete to take home the show’s cash prize.

She was knocked out in the first round, leaving fellow contestants Afqad and Mark go head to head for the £10,000 jackpot.

Minutes before the episode aired, however, Shephard wrote on Twitter that Cath had died before her episode could be broadcast.

“Today’s Tipping Point is a poignant one,” the presenter tweeted, sharing a photo with the contestant.

“Since recording the show, lovely contestant Cath, pictured backstage here, has passed away. Our thoughts and love are with her family and friends.”

Cath’s granddaughter Kadie thanked Shephard for his post, writing: “Thank you for your kind words for my nan. She was so excited that she got to meet you.”

An official statement on the Tipping Point Facebook page read: “After the recording of today’s programme, we spoke with Cath’s family who shared the sad news of Cath’s passing. Everyone at Tipping Point would like to extend their sincerest sympathies.”