For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

BBC Radio 4 presenter Emma Barnett will leave Woman’s Hour in April to host the station’s Today programme.

The broadcaster and journalist, 39, said that the programme “means a great deal to me and I want to thank the team and our mighty army of listeners for how much we have shared – the joy, wisdom, sorrow and sometimes sheer rage”.

She continued: “We are living in volatile times where sometimes even asking a question can seem risky – wrongly so.

Barnett, who has hosted Woman’s Hour since 2021, said her “ambition on the Today programme is to keep asking the questions that listeners want answers to – as well as raising many smiles along the way – while armed with a very strong cup of tea”.

She said she is “delighted to be joining a programme that occupies such a unique space in British life and to also have the opportunity to expand my work across BBC TV and News”.

Before Woman’s Hour, award-winning journalist Barnett hosted her own show on BBC Radio 5 Live, and was part of the presenting line up on BBC Two series Newsnight.

BBC News CEO Deborah Turness said of Barnett’s Today appointment: “Emma will bring her unique energy and verve to our brilliant team of Today presenters – every day they ask the questions that need answering, and host the UK’s most important conversation. I’m thrilled that Emma is joining that team, who are at the top of their game.”

Since hosting Woman’s Hour, Barnett has sparked conversation via her interviews with people ranging from Queen Camila to I May Destroy You's Michael Coel and the late singer Sinead O'Connor.

More to follow