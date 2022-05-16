Phillip Schofield has claimed that Tom Cruise “caused chaos” at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Sunday (15 May).

The Mission: Impossible star appeared at the event, which was filmed as a special for ITV as part of a programme to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne.

Cruise was one of several celebrities to feature in the special, speaking with Schofield and Julie Etchingham, who acted as presenters.

During his regular appearance on This Morning on Monday (16 May), Schofield recalled the commotion that accompanied Cruise’s entrance.

“He caused absolute chaos in Windsor because he decided to walk to the studio,” said Schofield.

“So the police then obviously had to do serious crowd control at the drop of a hat, but he met everybody.”

However, Schofield was nonetheless effusive in his praise of Cruise, whom he described as a “class act”.

Tom Cruise can next be seen in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

“When he did our interview he then went downstairs and met everybody, went into rooms to meet people and made proper eye contact,” he said.

“He is a class act.”

Another moment from the ITV special went viral after the programme aired, in which the Queen was seen giving a somewhat less than enthused reaction to a remark by Alan Titchmarsh.