Tom Holland says he would love to compete on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Tom Holland has said he would “love” to take part in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The Spider-Man star opened up about his wish to compete on the hit reality series during a new interview with LADBible.

Holland said he “actually would love” to star on I’m a Celeb. He did, however, admit that he would find the eating challenges “really difficult”.

The 25-year-old added: “I would be alright in the small spaces and good at the athletic challenges.”

Holland continued to say that he “would find some of the people in there very irritating” because of his “short temper”.

Elsewhere in the interview, the British actor revealed that he had auditioned for a role on BBC’s hit show Peaky Blinders but failed to land the part.

Earlier this week, Holland gave a heartwarming response to seeing his Spider-Man predecessor and No Way Home co-star Andrew Garfield nominated for an Oscar.

On Tuesday (8 February), Garfield received a nod for Best Actor for his role in Netflix’s Tick, Tick… Boom!

