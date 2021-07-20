Sir Tom Jones has reportedly been added to the cast of Mammals, James Corden’s new sitcom for Amazon Prime Video.

The pop legend and coach on The Voice has been spotted filming in Cornwall alongside the Gavin & Stacey creator.

The Sun reports: “There is a huge buzz in Cornwall at the moment as word soon spread about James filming his new show.”

A source told the paper: “They looked like they were having a great time, which bodes well for the finished project.”

Also starring Sally Hawkins and Colin Morgan, the series is written by playwright Jez Butterworth and will be Jones’ first appearance in a sitcom since popping up as himself in an episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Tom Jones performs on stage (Getty Images)

Jones recently topped the charts in April, becoming the oldest man to ever have a UK number one album.

Plot details have yet to be announced for the show.

The Independent has contacted Tom Jones’ rep for comment