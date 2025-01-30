Tom Selleck celebrates 80th birthday with solo McDonald's drive-thru

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tom Selleck treated himself to a McDonald’s on his 80th birthday on Wednesday (January 29).

The Blue Bloods and Magnum P.I. star was photographed by paparazzi enjoying a fast-food burger in his car.

While Selleck’s birthday trip was labeled “lonely” by the Daily Mail, many fans found it to be anything but.

“Honestly, that sounds perfect to me,” one wrote on X/Twitter, with a second agreeing: “This beats any birthday party. Nice one, Selleck.”

A third commented: “This is what I want for my birthday...to be left alone. Especially if I'm rich and getting those sweet sweet residuals.”

“Dude earned it,” a fourth said, while another added: “He looks like that and he's EIGHTY? I need to eat more fast food.”

“That's untrue though isn't it?” one questioned. “Because he doesn't celebrate birthdays and hasn't for a few years.”

Tom Selleck celebrated his 80th birthday with some tasty McDonald’s drive-thru ( Getty Images )

Speaking to Parade magazine last month, Selleck revealed that he had no plans to celebrate his big day.

“I’m trying not to count. I stopped celebrating birthdays a while back. I intend to keep working,” he said. “I’ll probably have dinner with maybe my brother and my sister and [wife] Jillie, just go out to dinner, kind of be quiet and not make a big deal of it.”

Selleck, who led the long-running police procedural Blue Bloods that wrapped its final season in December, joked that he was now “unemployed.”

As for his next project, he told the outlet: “I wouldn’t say [offers] are pouring in, but maybe some people are thinking of me.”

“A good Western’s always on my list,” the Friends alum noted. “I miss that; I want to sit on a horse again.”

In 2023, CBS agreed to renew Blue Bloods for a 14th season after its stars and key producers accepted a 25 percent pay reduction.

However, the network later stood firm behind its decision to cancel the show last December.

The news left Selleck and his co-stars “sad” and “frustrated.”

“I’m kind of frustrated. During those last eight shows, I haven’t wanted to talk about an ending for Blue Bloods but about it still being wildly successful,” Selleck told TV Insider in October 2024.

“I’m not going to turn into a bitter old guy saying, ‘Get off my lawn!’” he said, going on to speak about the show’s viewership success.

“I don’t believe in holding grudges, but if you were to say to the television network, ‘Here’s a show you can program in the worst time slot you got, and it is going to guarantee you winning Friday night for the next 15 years,’ it would be almost impossible to believe,” he said.

“My frustration is the show was always taken for granted because it performed from the get-go. So, how do I feel? It’s going to take a long time to sort all of this out,” Selleck added.