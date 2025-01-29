Smallville star Tom Welling arrested for driving under the influence in California

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The actor Tom Welling was reportedly arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in California over the weekend.

Welling, best known for playing Clark Kent on CW’s Superman origin story series Smallville, was arrested shortly after midnight in an Arby’s parking lot by a Yreka Police officer on Sunday and booked into the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office custody around 2am, according to multiple US media reports.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news of his arrest, Welling’s blood alcohol level was about 0.08 per cent. The actor, 47, was released around 7am, and his arraignment was set for 11 March.

The New York Post, one of several outlets which said it had obtained the actor’s booking sheet, reported that Welling’s speech was noted as “clear”.

No other information was available.

The Independent has reached out to Welling’s representatives for comment.

Tom Welling with his Smallville costar Kristin Kreuk at the the 2004 Teen Choice Awards ( Getty Images )

After Smallville, Welling played LAPD lieutenant Marcus Pierce in Lucifer and had roles in TV series Batwoman and Judging Amy. He also had a recurring character role as Samuel Campbell on CW’s The Winchesters. Welling appeared in films like Cheaper by the Dozen and Cheaper by the Dozen 2, alongside Steve Martin, Bonnie Hunt and Hilary Duff, as well as The Fog and Draft Day.

He currently hosts a Smallville rewatch podcast called TalkVille, with costar Michael Rosenbaum, who played Superman nemesis Lex Luthor on the show. The actor has spoken about wanting to continue the Smallville story, but has had his plans stalled with no permission from the studios involved.

“We want it to work. The honest answer is we have not been able to get Warner Brothers to give us the thumbs up. We need their permission,” Welling told Screen Rant in November. “It’s the weirdest thing because it is more of a fan-driven idea. It’s not going to be a blockbuster. It’s not going to be a financial windfall for any of us.”

On Sunday, the star posted a tribute to wife Jessica Rose Lee Welling on her birthday, writing: “Happy Birthday to our Angel who makes our dreams come true and inspires us even more! We love you to the moon and back!”

They married in 2019 and have two children.