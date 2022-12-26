Smallville creators share their reaction to news of James Gunn’s young Superman movie

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar have shared their response to news that James Gunn is working on a new Superman movie.

Prior to creating Netflix’s Wednesday, Gough and Millar were behind another hit series: Smallville.

The show starred Tom Welling as the caped superhero. It was hugely successful and ran for 10 seasons from 2001 to 2011.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the pair reflected on their time working on Smallville.

Asked whether they would consider revisiting or rebooting the series, both Gough and Millar agreed that the answer is no.

Speaking about Superman as a character, Gough went on to give his reaction to news that Gunn – the newly appointed co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios – is focusing on a new Superman film that would focus on a younger iteration of the superhero. .

“I think we told that story, and they’re always refreshing Superman,” Gough said. “I just read last night that James Gunn’s writing a new younger Superman movie, and I’m like, ‘OK.’”

He continued: “I feel like we were very, very fortunate to do the show when we did it because we got to make the show we wanted to make, and frankly, there was no committee sitting over us telling us what we could or couldn’t do.”

Gunn has faced criticism for his decisions as the new co-CEO of DC Films (Getty Images)

Gough went on to explain that while they had “Warner’s features, who wouldn’t give us certain characters we wanted”, they were still able to make the show they wanted to make, “which we wouldn’t be allowed to make” today.

“There were so many deviations from the canon,” he explained. “One generation’s heresy is the next generation’s gospel.”

Asked whether they had any advice for Gunn in regards to writing the young Superman movie, Gough replied: “I’m not giving James Gunn any advice. He doesn’t need our advice. He’s a fantastic filmmaker. He doesn’t need our advice. He knows what he’s doing.”

In an emotional post shared earlier this month, Henry Cavill announced that he had been fired as Superman. The news came as a huge surprise to fans given that Cavill only recently returned to the role for a post-credit scene in Black Adam.

Dwayne Johnson, who led the film, had previously said he had to convince DC to film the scene because the studio initially did not want Cavill to return.