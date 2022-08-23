Jump to content
Tommy Lee explains why he posted full-frontal nude photo on Instagram

‘I went on a motherf***ing bender, bro,’ said the Mötley Crue drummer

Tom Murray
Tuesday 23 August 2022 20:59
Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee 'unconscious' in video shared by son Brandon on Father's Day

Tommy Lee has finally explained why he posted a full-frontal nude photo on Instagram earlier this month.

The Mötley Crue drummer shared the selfie on 11 August, which had his penis in full view, captioning it: “Ooooopppsss.”

During a Mötley Crüe concert in San Antonio, Texas, over the weekend, the 59-year-old drummer explained to the crowd that he shared the photo after going on a “bender”.

“A couple of weeks ago, we had like a two-week break off the tour, and I went on a motherf***ing bender, bro,” Lee told the audience, per a video from the concert. “I got f***ing sideways as f*** and got naked and posted pictures of my d***.”

The musician then encouraged members of the crowd to expose their own penises.

The selfie disappeared from Lee’s Instagram hours after it was posted, though, it is unclear whether it was deleted or removed as the image remains on his Twitter account.

On Instagram, the musician replaced the selfie with an artistic version.

Lee was recently the focus of Pam & Tommy, a series that told the story of his 1990s relationship with Baywatch star Pamela Anderson.

In one bizarre scene, Lee (Sebastian Stan), wonders whether he’s falling in love with Anderson (Lily James) – and discusses his feelings in a heart-to-heart talk with his penis, voiced by Jason Mantzoukas.

Tommy Lee

(Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The scene in question is inspired by a passage in Lee’s memoir Tommyland.

Stan told Variety that he tried to approach talking to the penis like he would any other co-star. “By the end of it, I treated it like it was an intimate buddy conversation that one might have when they’re falling in love.”

