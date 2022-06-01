Picking between streaming services can be tricky. It’s often tempting to pay for the biggest and most well-known option, which for most people will be Netflix. But there are plenty of alternatives out there, from Amazon Prime Video to newcomers like Apple TV+ and Disney+ that are worth your money too.

Here, we’re comparing Netflix with another one of the more established players in the streaming game, Hulu.

Launched way back in 2007, Hulu is only available in the US, but has picked up over 40 million subscribers who enjoy access to more than 2,000 movies and 40,000 episodes of hit TV shows.

There are quite a few differences between the two though, especially when it comes to price, features, restrictions and of course the all-important content catalogues.

Here is a look at how Hulu and Netflix compare, in a bid to help you decide which is best for you.

Read more:

Hulu vs Netflix: How much do they cost?

Let’s get straight to the point, Hulu is the cheaper of the two with it’s prices, as of mid-2022, starting at $6.99 a month. However, while this grants subscribers access to the entire Hulu streaming catalogue, and in 4K resolution where available, it also includes adverts.

This is rare for streaming services, and Netflix has no such thing – at least for now, as CEO Reed Hastings said in April how adverts might well be added in the next year or two. For now though, all three tiers of Netflix are ad-free.

Subscriptions start at $9.99 a month, but for that the video resolution is capped at standard definition, so is only really suitable for small devices like smartphones; SD content viewed on a 4K-capable television isn’t going to look too good.

Read more: Best ad blockers to get rid of cookie notices and annoying pop-ups

The next tier of Netflix subscription costs $15.49 a month and increases the quality to HDR, or for $19.99 a month subscribers get access to Netflix premium, which has 4K video and Dolby Atmos surround sound, if your chosen movie or TV show supports it.

Hulu stands apart from Netflix (and its streaming rivals) by also offering a live TV service, which costs $70 a month and provides access to 75 live television channels, effectively replacing a subscriber’s existing cable or satellite TV service.

Lastly, the ad-supported tier of Hulu can be bundled with Disney+ and the ESPN+ sports service, for a total of $13.99 a month. Or, you can remove adverts from Hulu entirely by paying $12.99 a month for the ad-free version.

Hulu vs Netflix: How many devices can watch simultaneously?

The basic, $6.99 Hulu package lets two devices watch content on the same account simultaneously. This means you can be watching one Hulu show on a TV while someone else watches a movie through the same account on their iPad. This is also the same for the pricier ad-free service.

Read more: 8 best streaming devices for Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+

Netflix works differently, with only one stream available for the basic, $9.99 a month package. Upgrade to the $15.49 standard tier and two people can watch content on the same account at the same time, while paying $19.99 for the premium tier increases this to four simultaneous streams.

Hulu vs Netflix: Can content be downloaded?

Subscribers to any tier of Netflix can download content to their mobile devices, but downloads are not currently possible on Mac computers.

Hulu subscribers can also download movies and TV shows to watch offline (like when on a plane with no Wi-Fi), but this is restricted to the ad-free, $12.99 a month version of Hulu.

Hulu vs Netflix: What are the biggest shows?

Netflix invests extraordinary sums of money into original content, which has helped it become the most-used of any video streaming platform.

Read more: How much does Netflix cost in UK and US and what’s included?

Big-budget originals offered by Netflix include Stranger Things, The Crown, Don’t Look Up, Emily in Paris, Bridgerton, Black Mirror and Our Great National Parks with Barack Obama, among many, many others.

As for Hulu, original highlights include Pam & Tommy, Life & Beth, The Dropout, Woke, The Handmaid’s Tale and The Girl from Plainville.

In both cases, content is also bought in from other platforms. And, as Hulu is part-owned by Disney, some of its originals (like Pam & Tommy) also appear on Disney+.

Hulu vs Netflix: Can they be viewed in other countries?

Netflix subscribers will be familiar with how the content catalogue differs slightly when you travel to a different country, due to regional licensing agreements.

Read more: 9 best VPN services for streaming securely in 2022

Hulu, on the other hand, is only available in the US, as well as US territories and at US military bases. However, it might be possible to access Hulu from another country by using a VPN.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on streaming devices, try the below links:

Get your hands on a new TV for less with our pick of the best TV deals this month