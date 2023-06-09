Padma Lakshmi delivers promise to Top Chef contestants after leaving series

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Padma Lakshmi has said goodbye to Top Chef after 17 years.

The host, who fronted the Bravo cookery competiton for 17 seasons, has decided to step down from the series. Her final episode was broadcast on Thursday (8 June).

Lakshmi joined the show in 2006 and received a total of four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Reality Host.

Ahead of her final appearance, Lakshmi sent a message to her fans on social media.

“What a ride,” she wrote. “Tonight is the finale of season 20, but for yours truly it will also be the final finale of my tenure on Top Chef. I want to thank everyone who has reached out to me this week and expressed so much love…”

Lakshmi added: “It’s humbling and I’m honored by every handshake, hug, selfie and compliment I accept on behalf of not just me but my whole crew.

She then issued a promise to former Top Chef contestants, stating: “To all the Top Chef contestants far and wide: please know I am always rooting for you from my corner of the world.

Padma Lakshmi on ‘Top Chef’ (Bravo)

“I will still be here for you long after Top Chef is gone, just as I have been after each of your seasons has ended.”

Speaking on the episode as the winner was crowned, Lakshmi said: ”A lot of us grew up on this show. It’s been a long ride. Twenty Seasons is quite an accomplishment.”