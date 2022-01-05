The Masked Singer: Who is Traffic Cone on the ITV show?

Glittery orange cone performed ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ as his first song

Isobel Lewis
Wednesday 05 January 2022 13:59
Comments
The Masked Singer UK Season 3 teaser trailer

The Masked Singer viewers have put their detective hats back on as they try and figure out who Traffic Cone is.

The wacky ITV competition series returned on Saturday (1 January), with a new group of celebrities singing their hearts out while hidden behind bizarre giant costumes.

During Sunday (2 January) night’s show, Traffic Cone – a sparkly cone with thick white eyebrows and a moustache – sung for the first time.

He performed “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley and dropped a number of clues about his identity in his VT.

Traffic Cone said that the triangle shape was linked to something close to his heart, that he liked to party and made references to both sport and driving.

Recommended

The judges guessed that Peter Andre, Chris Kamara, Olly Murs or Alistair Brownlee could be behind the mask.

Sharing their guesses online, Twitter users said that they believed Murs, Peter Kay or Rob Brydon might be Traffic Cone.

Some viewers even suggested that Traffic Cone could be double bluffing and that Astley himself was the one performing his own song.

The Masked Singer airs Saturdays at 7pm on ITV.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in