The Traitors has finally unveiled its season three cast of reality star guests preparing to compete to be the last standing.

Peacock’s hit competition series will welcome the return of Alan Cumming, who will play “host to 21 larger-than-life personalities who come together to compete in a series of missions with the objective of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000”, reads an official synopsis.

“Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves,” it continues.

“Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.”

Last season saw actor CT Tamburello and The Real World: Las Vegas alum Trishelle Cannatella take home the prize.

Cumming, in an announcement video released on 5 June, is seen sitting in front of a fireplace as he begins to unfold an envelope similar to those given to the contestants.

“The new season of The Traitors cast is unlocked at last,” he says before reading out the list, which includes names such as Britney Spears’s ex-husband, model and actor Sam Asghari, and Bravo star Tom Sandoval.

‘This is sure to be the most treacherous season yet,’ host Alan Cumming teased ( Getty Images )

The Traitors season three cast is as follows:

Rob Mariano (Survivor)

Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)

Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)

Britney Haynes (Big Brother)

Danielle Reyes (Big Brother)

Bob the Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Wells Adams (The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise)

Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette)

Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron)

Tony Vlachos (Survivor)

Jeremy Collins (Survivor)

Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser)

Ciara Miller (Summer House)

Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British royal)

Carolyn Wiger (Survivor)

Sam Asghari (model and actor)

Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules)

Nikki Garcia (former professional wrestler)

“Well there you have it, dearies,” Cumming says, ending the video. “This is sure to be the most treacherous season yet.”

Production for The Traitors season three is already underway in Scotland, though a premiere date has yet to be announced.