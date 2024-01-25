Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Traitors’ banished contestant reveals thinking behind backfired plan

Elimination saw fan-favourite contestants reunited again

Ellie Muir
Thursday 25 January 2024 12:45
Comments
Close
The Traitors: Moment Ross reveals Diane secret to fellow players

The latest Traitors contestant to be banished has revealed the thinking behind their backfired plan.

*Spoilers for the latest episode of The Traitors follow – you have been warned.*

The second series of the BBC’s hit reality show, where contestants must trick and deceive each other for the chance to win their share of up to £120,000, is nearly coming to a close. In it, a group of Traitors have to choose a Faithful player to be “murdered” and eliminated from the show each night.

Ross was recruited into the Traitors by Harry and Andrew at the end of episode nine, but since he was secretly the son of murdered player Diane, he wanted to avenge her “death” and tear them down from the inside.

However, it quickly became clear that Ross would be the Traitors’ scapegoat at the next round table.

Ross tried to save himself by trying to stab Andrew in the back, but at the roundtable, Andrew pulled out his best GCSE drama skills and denied that he would ever speak the word “elusive”.

This gave Harry ammunition at the round table, and both of Ross’s fellow Traitors accused him of being a liar, which backed up the suspicions held by the Faithful contestants, who had all started pointing their fingers at Ross.

Appearing on the chat show The Traitors: Uncloaked, alongside host Ed Gamble and guest Elizabeth Day, Ross revealed the idea behind his failed master plan.

“The plan was to cause chaos in the ranks, have Andrew on my side and get Harry’s name out there," Ross explained. "[Harry’s] so solid, he’s got such a sweet face on him. He’s baby Harry.

“There was a plan but I had 12 hours to sort the plan out so I was trying to pit them against each other.”

Amazon Prime logo

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up
Amazon Prime logo

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Ross revealed he had underestimated Andrew’s lying skills and was shocked at the round table.

“I didn’t realise Andrew was so cottoned on that Harry was probably gonna murder him at some point. He’s not the type, he’s such a lovable, friendly giant,” Ross said.

Ross explaining his foiled plan to avenge his mother’s death

(BBC)

Diane, Ross’s mother, who was eliminated from the show last week, also appeared on Uncloaked to discuss how the pair kept their relationship a secret from the rest of the contestants on the show.

Ross said that he thought that he initially presumed he’d find it hard not to call Diane “mum” in front of the other contestants, but he quickly adapted to their new environment.

“It was genuinely surprisingly easy,” Ross said. “I thought that during the challenges, I might go into autopilot and shout ‘Mum’”.

Diane on ‘The Traitors’

(BBC)

Ed Gamble then revealed that the production crew working at The Traitors castle had been referring to the pair as “The Supremes” during the filming process, while fans of the pair had lovingly named them “Diana Ross”.

The Traitors continues tonight at 9pm on BBC One.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in