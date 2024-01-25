The Traitors US to arrive on BBC later than expected

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans of The Traitors may have to wait longer than expected for their American fix of the buzzy psychological reality show, it has been revealed.

The second series of the UK version, which was just rocked by a dramatic banishment, is set to conclude on Friday (26 January), which will reveal whether the Faithfuls or the Traitors will leave the competition with up to £120,000.

Across the pond, the sophomore run of The Traitors US is also on air.

Hosted by Alan Cumming, the series features a cast of reality TV veterans such as Love Island season eight winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, ex-Commons speaker John Bercow, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks and actor and RuPaul’s Drag Race favourite Peppermint.

Though UK viewers have been assuming that the American counterpart would be available nearly immediately after the end of The Traitors on Friday, a new announcement has suggested that it may come to our screens at a later point in the year – meaning that fans will have to dodge online spoilers even longer.

However, when the series, hosted by Claudia Winkleman , draws to a close on BBC One this week, season two of The Traitors Australia, hosted by actor Rodger Corser, will begin on BBC iPlayer and BBC Three at 10.50pm.

All nine episodes will be available as a boxset on BBC iPlayer at 6am the same day.

Meanwhile, The Traitors US is slated to arrive in the UK “later in the year”, as will the debut run of the New Zealand version, The Traitors NZ, with broadcaster Paul Henry at the helm.

Alan Cumming and the stars of ‘The Traitors US’ (Peacock)

Dan McGolpin, the director of BBC iPlayer and Channels said in a statement: “The Traitors is one of the most thrilling shows around and the BBC will be following up on the latest UK series with more from Australia, New Zealand and the US, with all of this treachery to be available across 2024 on BBC iPlayer.”

The current UK broadcast of The Traitors has been one of the biggest TV successes of 2024 so far. On Thursday 18 January, it was the most-watched TV show in the country, beating the BBC News broadcast and ITV’s Yorkshire-based soap Emmerdale.

As well as this, the show was watched by almost one-third of all people tuning in to TV at the time.

Claudia Winkleman on ‘The Traitors’ (BBC)

Broadcast details for The Traitors US and The Traitors NZ will be confirmed in due course. All episodes will be available on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

The Traitors season two concludes on Friday 26 January with a 70-minute extended episode on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.