Traitors viewers despair over fate of fan-favourite contestant

*Spoilers for episode six of The Traitors follow – you have been warned.*

The Traitors viewers are despairing over the fate of the much-loved contestant Diane, who was handed a poisoned chalice at the end of Friday night’s episode (12 January).

The BBC’s hit reality show, where contestants must trick and deceive each other for the chance to win their share of up to £120,000, first launched in 2022 and returned to screens earlier this month for series two.

During episode six, the Traitors had been given a challenge to locate a poisoned chalice in the library and then give it to a Faithful to cruelly murder them in plain sight.

The Traitors gathered by the firepit in secret, and discussed who will be their next victim. They decided Miles should hand the poison chalice to their victim: Diane.

As the clock chimed in the Traitors castle, signalling time for bed, Miles was desperately trying to get Diane to take a sip from the poisoned chalice without giving away his Traitor status.

In an attempt to get Diane to try the drink, Miles asked whether she liked fizzy rosé wine and she said “I’d take fizzy” as he handed her the chalice. From that, it seems as though Diane’s fate could be sealed – and that she might be successfully murdered by the Traitors.

However, viewers have been theorising about different outcomes that might see Diane survive the attempted murder, since the episode ended on a dramatic cliffhanger.

The moment Faithful Diane takes the poisoned chalice from Traitor Miles (BBC)

One viewer wrote that they were “praying” Diane realised that she was being tricked and decided not to take a sip.

Another reckoned that because Diane was handed the drink after the clock chimed midnight, her “murder” may not count.

“Diane might not be murdered, the clock did chime first and maybe it’s void if it wasn’t beforehand,” theorised one viewer on Twitter/X.

Another optimistic viewer added: “I know I’m probably in denial, but I’m praying Diane was saved by the bongs.”

“What if Diane doesn’t actually drink from it all… What if she sniffed it, decided she didn’t want it and left it there!”

“I may be in denial but look at Diane as she’s taking the chalice....she’s not looking at the items they’re swapping...she’s studying Miles’s face. PLEASE let it be that she knows what’s going on.”

Another added: “The words ‘I would take fizzy’ have just shook a nation.”

The Traitors airs Wednesday to Friday on BBC One at 9pm.