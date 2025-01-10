Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Traitors U.S. viewers are applauding host Alan Cumming for his audacious selection of Traitors.

In Peacock’s hit reality game series, a group of contestants gather at a Scottish Highlands castle to compete for a cash prize of up to $250,000. “Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves,” the official synopsis states.

“Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.”

During the special three-episode premiere of the show, Cumming gathered the contestants for their first roundtable, where they sat blindfolded as he walked around tapping the shoulders of those he had chosen as Traitors.

These players include Survivor alums Carolyn Wiger and Rob Mariano, RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen and Big Brother star Danielle Reyes.

“This is the game that I was meant to play. I’m here to take people out one by one, and I can’t wait to start,” Reyes said of being picked as a Traitor. “I’ve never been so happy to be so bad.”

Meanwhile, Bob the Drag Queen told the cameras: “I feel like in this world you’re either hunted or you’re a hunter. I am not interested in being prey. Baby, I’m gonna be employee of the month. Rest assured.”

Bob the Drag Queen, Carolyn Wiger, Danielle Reyes and Rob Mariano the season 3 Traitors ( NBC )

Fans, too, have shared their excitement about the Traitors lineup.

“This is the greatest traitor lineup in global history and its not even close,” one boldly declared on X/Twitter.

“This has to be, without a doubt, the most chaotic set of starting Traitors we have ever had,” a second wrote. “And I absolutely love it.”

“I truly never thought beyond my wildest dreams Danielle Reyes and Bob the Drag Queen would ever be in the same room. Let alone freak out upon seeing the other is a Traitor,” a third added. “This is what makes #TheTraitorsUS an incredible reality TV Super Smash Brothers.”

“The traitors picks this year? EVERYTHING,” another praised. “These are my favorite people (plus Britney) this season.”

The first three episodes of The Traitors U.S. are out now on Peacock. Single episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays. The season finale will air on March 6.