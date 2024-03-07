Traitors winner Harry Clark says he suffered sleep deprivation on the show

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Traitors winner Harry Clark has revealed that he suffered from sleep deprivation due to the relentless filming schedule while making the show.

Clark, 23, won the £95,150 prize on the BBC game show after he deceived his friend Mollie Pearce into thinking he was a fellow faithful, when in reality he was a traitor.

The former British Army engineer has previously joked that “psychopathic” traits helped him win.

Clark played as a traitor throughout the show’s second series after putting in a request to host Claudia Winkleman to be selected for the role.

Speaking on the Tom Dean Medal Machine podcast, he said: “At the start of The Traitors, I would remind myself why I’m here every three or four days.

“By the end, I was reminding myself every five minutes why I’m here because it got so hard. Because we would never sleep.”

He said that contestants would film for 16 to 18 hours a day before everyone went to bed.

‘The Traitors’ winner Harry Clark (BBC Breakfast)

It was only when the faithful contestants were back in their rooms that the traitors would go back out to the tower where they decided who would be “murdered” that night.

“So you just had to pretend you’re as tired as everyone else, but not more tired,” he said.

“And that’s why you see people deteriorate, because after a couple of weeks... it takes its toll not getting a proper night’s sleep.”

He added that the show “100%” looked after the contestants, adding: “It’s just a game, isn’t it. So that’s part and parcel of the game.”

Clark also revealed that he chose not to watch the first series as he wanted to go into the show with no expectations and didn’t want to copy a previous game plan.

He said his plan was to be himself and not overthink things before they happened as he felt that could cause a contestant to “go into a spiral”.

Winkleman has fronted two series of the game show which sees members of the public attempt to identify who among them are “faithfuls” and who are “traitors” since it launched at the end of 2022.

After the contestants arrive, they can request to be a faithful or a traitor to the host. Clark revealed that he had always wanted to be a traitor but feared he would not get the chance after “crumbling” in front of the “powerful” Winkleman.

“I’d met her and I was like, ‘Oh no, she’s going to think that he won’t be able to handle it’, because I just felt like I crumbled,” he said.

“Because she’s actually such a powerful woman. She was speaking to me and I was driving down into my chair.

“I was trying to speak to Claudia and I couldn’t. I was like, ‘What is going on?’ Because normally I could talk to anyone. But she was such a powerful character.”

He said that before the selection roundtable it was his “dream” to be a traitor, but he started to get cold feet when Winkleman began choosing people. Clark said: “It’s a lot, the pressure and the intensity of that building up.

“And then she tapped me and it was like, ‘OK, now I need to do that. The game starts’.”

In a five-star review, The Independent’s chief television critic Nick Hilton called The Traitors finale “reality TV at its very best”.

Additional reporting by Press Association