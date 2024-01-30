The Traitors champion Harry Clark has revealed his secret winning strategy as he joked he has “psychopathic” traits.

The 22-year-old British Army engineer took home the whole £95,150 prize pot after he deceived model Mollie Pearce, 21, into thinking he was a fellow Faithful when he was really a Traitor.

Revealing his tactics to BBC Breakfast on Tuesday (30 January), he said: “Maybe I’m just a bit of a psycho because I would just tell myself ‘You’re not doing anything wrong, you’re Faithful anyway’.

“So I convinced myself I’m a Faithful because at the end of the day, I’m the game master that has to murder to keep the game going.”